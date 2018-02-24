Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 33 points in 41 minutes

DeRozan scored 33 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), grabbed eight rebounds, dished four assists, and scooped two steals across 41 minutes Friday in Toronto's loss to Milwaukee.

DeRozan was at his best Friday against the Bucks. The all-star guard went into the break with a seven-point performance, one of his worst on the season, fresh on the mind. At this point in his career, DeRozan is a known fantasy commodity. He is a truly great scorer and has become a better distributor all while having his most effective season behind the three-point line. DeRozan is cemented in the top tier of shooting guards and should be valued as such.