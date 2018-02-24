Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 33 points in 41 minutes
DeRozan scored 33 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), grabbed eight rebounds, dished four assists, and scooped two steals across 41 minutes Friday in Toronto's loss to Milwaukee.
DeRozan was at his best Friday against the Bucks. The all-star guard went into the break with a seven-point performance, one of his worst on the season, fresh on the mind. At this point in his career, DeRozan is a known fantasy commodity. He is a truly great scorer and has become a better distributor all while having his most effective season behind the three-point line. DeRozan is cemented in the top tier of shooting guards and should be valued as such.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores seven points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops team-high 25 in Sunday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 15 points in 29 minutes•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Quiet in comfortable victory•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team to comfortable victory•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...