Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 33 points Thursday

DeRozan scored 33 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3PT, 11-13 FT) to go with two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 122-118 win over New Orleans.

Eclipsing the 30 point mark for the third time in his first 11 games, DeRozan has become the focal point of the Toronto offense in the early going. With Kyle Lowry off to a slow start, the shooting guard has picked up the slack, averaging 24.7 points after Thursday's contest. DeRozan will look to continue his strong start against Boston on Sunday.