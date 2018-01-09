Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 35 points in 42 minutes

DeRozan accounted for 35 points (14-30 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 42 minutes Monday in Toronto's win over Brooklyn.

DeRozan has been an elite scoring option for years. In the midst of his fifth consecutive season averaging more than 20 points per game, the 27-year-old wing is also averaging a career high in assists with five per game. The improvement that has fantasy owners most intrigued is Derozan's uptick in three-point shooting. He has taken 3.2 shots from deep this season, a career high, while connecting on 36.4-percent of those attempts, also a career high. DeRozan is substituting a chunk of his mid-range attempts with more shots beyond the arc. His shot selection seems to be improving, and fantasy owners are enjoying every second of it.