Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 35 points in 42 minutes
DeRozan accounted for 35 points (14-30 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 42 minutes Monday in Toronto's win over Brooklyn.
DeRozan has been an elite scoring option for years. In the midst of his fifth consecutive season averaging more than 20 points per game, the 27-year-old wing is also averaging a career high in assists with five per game. The improvement that has fantasy owners most intrigued is Derozan's uptick in three-point shooting. He has taken 3.2 shots from deep this season, a career high, while connecting on 36.4-percent of those attempts, also a career high. DeRozan is substituting a chunk of his mid-range attempts with more shots beyond the arc. His shot selection seems to be improving, and fantasy owners are enjoying every second of it.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in game-high 35 in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Explodes for franchise-record 52 in Monday's OT win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scuffles with shot in loss•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops career-high 45 points in victory•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start