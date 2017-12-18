Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 21 in Sunday's win
DeRozan scored 21 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding five assists, two blocks and a rebound in 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 win over the Kings.
It's the sixth time in the last eight games that DeRozan has made double-digit trips to the free-throw line, and it's no coincidence that he's averaging 25.4 points per game over that stretch, nor that the Raptors are 7-1. As long as the 28-year-old is drawing contact and calls, DeRozan will remain one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA.
