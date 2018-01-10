Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 25 points Tuesday

DeRozan scored 25 points (10-29 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with four rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 90-89 loss to Miami.

After Tuesday's 25 points, DeRozan has now scored at least 20 points in his last seven games. However, the guard was far from efficient from the floor en route to continuing his scoring run, sinking 34.4 percent of his 29 shots. In fairness, DeRozan has been a high volume shooter as of late, averaging 22 shots over seven games. The trade off is an average of 29.5 points over this span.