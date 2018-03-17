Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 29 in Friday's OT win
DeRozan scored 29 points (8-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 122-115 overtime win over the Mavericks.
With Kyle Lowry (rest) not in the lineup to find him for open looks, DeRozan was ice cold from the field to begin the game, but he came through in the clutch, scoring 13 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime -- including the basket that put the Raptors up for good in the extra frame. DeRozan's now scored 20 or more points in nine of the last 12 games, averaging 23.6 points, 4.9 assists, 4.4 boards, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.1 steals over that stretch.
