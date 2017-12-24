Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 29 points

DeRozan scored 29 points (9-20 FG, 4-7 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go with five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 102-86 win against Philadelphia.

After scoring a career-high 45 points against Philadelphia on Thursday, DeRozan's encore versus the 76ers featured the guard's improved three-point shot. On Thursday, DeRozan sank a season-high six from beyond the arc on nine shots. On Saturday, he followed up with 4-of-7 from three en route to 29 points. After feasting against Philadelphia in a home and home series, DeRozan is averaging 31.5 points in his last six games. Of those six games, he has scored 40-plus points once and 30-plus points twice. This is a small sample of how DeRozan (24.8 points) has separated himself from fellow guard Kyle Lowry (15.9 points) as the offensive leader in Toronto.

