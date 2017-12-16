Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 31 in Friday's rout

DeRozan scored 31 points (14-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 120-87 win over the Nets.

He had 20 points at the half and got the entire fourth quarter off, otherwise DeRozan likely would have had a shot at tying or topping his season high of 37. He's now scored 30 or more in two straight games and three of his last eight, averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 boards and 1.3 steals per game over that span.