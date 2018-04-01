Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 32 points Saturday
DeRozan finished with 32 points (12-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to Boston.
This was a tough loss for the Raptors, giving people more ammunition to fire around regarding their big game pedigree. Despite the loss, DeRozan had himself a nice outing, however, was cold from beyond the arc, missing all five of his attempts. The Raptors travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers in another important game and owners should look for DeRozan to continue his strong play.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Hands out eight assists in win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 21 points in return•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Will play Wednesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Out Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Could be rested on upcoming back-to-back•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...