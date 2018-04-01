Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 32 points Saturday

DeRozan finished with 32 points (12-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to Boston.

This was a tough loss for the Raptors, giving people more ammunition to fire around regarding their big game pedigree. Despite the loss, DeRozan had himself a nice outing, however, was cold from beyond the arc, missing all five of his attempts. The Raptors travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers in another important game and owners should look for DeRozan to continue his strong play.