Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 37 points Tuesday
DeRozan recorded 37 points (14-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 130-119 win over the Wizards.
After scoring 17 points in Game 1, DeRozan answered in Game 2 with 37 points and posted it on extreme efficiency from the floor. He is known to burst out in games here and there with his scoring, but his inability to do it consistently so far has plagued the Raptors in the past, so it will be interesting to watch his offense play out the rest of the way, starting with Game 3 Friday.
