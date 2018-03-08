Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 42 points
DeRozan scored 42 points (16-28 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with four rebounds and six assists in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 overtime win against Detroit.
For the fourth time this season, DeRozan has eclipsed the 40-point mark. In addition, the guard has averaged 25.0 points on 51.0 percent from the field during Toronto's current six game winning streak. As Toronto pushes towards securing the top spot in the Eastern Conference, DeRozan's ability as a scorer to take over any given game will be crucial to the Raptors advancing in the postseason. For now, he is on an offensive roll down the stretch in the regular season.
