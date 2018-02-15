Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores seven points Wednesday

DeRozan scored seven points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 win against Chicago.

The all-star guard was less than efficient against Chicago on Wednesday. DeRozan, who is shooting 46.0 percent for the season, shot below 27.3 percent for the second time in his last four games. During this same span, he has scored 25 and 27 points in back-to-back games to raise his average to 16.7 points during this up and down scoring run. DeRozan will look to bounce back against Milwaukee on February 23.