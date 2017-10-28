Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 24 in Friday's win
DeRozan scored 24 points (9-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Lakers.
Playing in his franchise-record 600th game as a Raptor, DeRozan led the charge on a second-half comeback, scoring at least 24 points for the fourth straight game. He also recorded multiple steals for the fourth time in five games to begin the season, and while that defensive prowess will likely fade, his 2.8 steals per game so far has been a nice surprise.
