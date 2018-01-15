Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 24 points

DeRozan scored 24 points (8-18, 0-4 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go with one rebound, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-111 loss to Philadelphia.

After averaging 34.6 points in his previous three games against Philadelphia, DeRozan was kept in check in the final regular season meeting between the two teams. Mainly, the guard was stifled from beyond the arc, shooting 0-of-4 from three. DeRozan has improved his three-point game to the level of a career-best 36.6 percent for the season. However, DeRozan was ice cold from long range on Monday.