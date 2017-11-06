Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 26 in Sunday's loss
DeRozan scored 26 points (8-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Wizards.
Neither backcourt was at full strength, as John Wall (shoulder) was out for the Wizards and Kyle Lowry got ejected early in the second quarter, but DeRozan came up short in a duel with Bradley Beal. The 28-year-old shooting guard has now scored at least 24 points in seven of nine games to begin the season.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in season-high 37 in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops team-high 25 in Monday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 24 in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Complete effort in loss•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Will play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...