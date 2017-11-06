Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 26 in Sunday's loss

DeRozan scored 26 points (8-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Wizards.

Neither backcourt was at full strength, as John Wall (shoulder) was out for the Wizards and Kyle Lowry got ejected early in the second quarter, but DeRozan came up short in a duel with Bradley Beal. The 28-year-old shooting guard has now scored at least 24 points in seven of nine games to begin the season.