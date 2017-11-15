Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 27 in Tuesday's win
DeRozan scored 27 points (7-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-16 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Rockets.
He's failed to score at least 24 points only twice in 13 games to kick off the season, and his current 24.8 PPG has largely been fueled by a career-high 9.7 free-throw attempts per game and an 83.3 percent success rate. DeRozan's also attempted a career-high 2.8 three-pointers per game, but as yet he hasn't yet found his shot from the outside, making only 27.8 percent of those attempts from beyond the arc.
