Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scuffles with shot in loss
DeRozan tallied 15 points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Thunder.
DeRozan managed to post a double-digit scoring total through sheer volume, as he generated an unsightly 25.0 percent success rate from the field overall. It was the nine-year veteran's second straight rough shooting night, considering he'd been even worse (18.8 percent) versus the Mavericks on Tuesday on his way to eight points. DeRozan's December has otherwise been impressive, as he's still averaging 25.2 points on 46.7 percent shooting despite the last pair of contests.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops career-high 45 points in victory•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 21 in Sunday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 31 in Friday's rout•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Game-high scoring total in win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Contributes 17 points in loss•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...