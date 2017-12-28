Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scuffles with shot in loss

DeRozan tallied 15 points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Thunder.

DeRozan managed to post a double-digit scoring total through sheer volume, as he generated an unsightly 25.0 percent success rate from the field overall. It was the nine-year veteran's second straight rough shooting night, considering he'd been even worse (18.8 percent) versus the Mavericks on Tuesday on his way to eight points. DeRozan's December has otherwise been impressive, as he's still averaging 25.2 points on 46.7 percent shooting despite the last pair of contests.