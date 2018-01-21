Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Second fiddle to backcourt mate in loss

DeRozan produced 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

DeRozan ceded primary scoring responsibilities to backcourt mate and fellow superstar Kyle Lowry in the defeat, but he still managed to reach the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the last five games, a stretch that includes a 42-point effort. The nine-year veteran has been consistently solid with his shot since late December, as he's shot no less than Saturday's 43.8 percent and as much as 58.6 percent 10 of the last 12 contests. He's considerably stepped up his role as a facilitator as well, considering he's now dished out between four and eight assists in 11 of those outings, leading to a career-high average of 5.0 in that category over his first 45 games.