Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Set to play against Spurs

DeRozan (illness) is listed as the starting shooting guard for Monday's game versus the Spurs.

DeRozan posted an efficient 30 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 14-16 FT) across just 26 minutes in Saturday's win over the 76ers, but left immediately after the game because he was under the weather. Thus, the team listed him as questionable for Monday's game, but he appears to have recovered enough to suit up. The veteran should take on his usual workload barring any setbacks.