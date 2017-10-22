Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Still feels illness
DeRozan scored 30 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt ,14- ST) in 26 minutes Saturday then left immediately following game because of illness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Canada reports.
DeRozan was considered questionable to play Saturday but managed gut out his performance despite the lingering illness. He'll get a full day off before the Raptors engage with the Spurs on Monday.
