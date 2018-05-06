Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles mightily in Game 3 loss

DeRozan mustered just eight points (3-12 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 28 minutes during Toronto's 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

DeRozan's struggles were such that he was on the bench for long stretches of the second half, including in the critical closing minutes. The Raptors were a minus-23 with DeRozan on the floor, underscoring the extent of his downturn Saturday. The scoring total was a postseason-low, as was his 25.0 percent success rate from the field. Given his overall playoff body of work, Saturday's performance shapes up as an outlier that DeRozan will need to bounce back from in order to help Toronto avoid a series sweep in Monday's Game 4.