Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles with shot Friday
DeRozan collected 19 points (7-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's 97-93 loss to the Jazz.
The all-star struggled to hit his shots Friday night, as the 22 shots taken was his highest amount in the past six contests and his point total did not reflect that. He's still an amazing mid-range scorer, so it's hard to doubt that he'll right the ship quickly and get back to his elite scoring ways the next time out.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Second fiddle to backcourt mate in loss•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 24 points•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 25 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 35 points in 42 minutes•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in game-high 35 in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Explodes for franchise-record 52 in Monday's OT win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...