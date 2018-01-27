Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles with shot Friday

DeRozan collected 19 points (7-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's 97-93 loss to the Jazz.

The all-star struggled to hit his shots Friday night, as the 22 shots taken was his highest amount in the past six contests and his point total did not reflect that. He's still an amazing mid-range scorer, so it's hard to doubt that he'll right the ship quickly and get back to his elite scoring ways the next time out.