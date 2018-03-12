Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles with shot in blowout win

DeRozan scored nine points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with five assists and four rebounds across 28 minutes during Sunday's 132-106 win over the Knicks.

DeRozan couldn't get his shot to fall in this one, but his teammates picked up the slack as Toronto finished with seven scorers in double figures. The led comfortably for much of the game and limited their star player to just over half the game, further dampening his chances of making a fantasy impact. DeRozan had averaged 30 points per game over his previous three and should bounce back in a big way Tuesday against the Nets.