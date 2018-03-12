Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles with shot in blowout win
DeRozan scored nine points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with five assists and four rebounds across 28 minutes during Sunday's 132-106 win over the Knicks.
DeRozan couldn't get his shot to fall in this one, but his teammates picked up the slack as Toronto finished with seven scorers in double figures. The led comfortably for much of the game and limited their star player to just over half the game, further dampening his chances of making a fantasy impact. DeRozan had averaged 30 points per game over his previous three and should bounce back in a big way Tuesday against the Nets.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 points Friday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 42 points•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Collects game-high 25 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 19 points Sunday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 23 points in victory•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops in 20 points versus Pistons•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...