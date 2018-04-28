Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles with shot in clinching win
DeRozan scored 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with four assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the Wizards.
DeRozan didn't have his best night by any means, knocking down just 33 percent of his shot attempts and going scoreless from beyond the arc. Luckily, Kyle Lowry stepped up his game in a big way, and the Raps ground out their first road win of the postseason. DeRozan still averaged 26.7 points and 4.8 assists per game in the series and will look to put his best foot forward moving into the next round.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 32 points in Game 5 win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Records game-high 35 points in loss Sunday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 points in Game 4 loss•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 37 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Collected 16 points Monday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Back in the lineup Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....