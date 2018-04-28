Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles with shot in clinching win

DeRozan scored 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with four assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the Wizards.

DeRozan didn't have his best night by any means, knocking down just 33 percent of his shot attempts and going scoreless from beyond the arc. Luckily, Kyle Lowry stepped up his game in a big way, and the Raps ground out their first road win of the postseason. DeRozan still averaged 26.7 points and 4.8 assists per game in the series and will look to put his best foot forward moving into the next round.