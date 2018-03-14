Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Tallies 15 points Tuesday
DeRozan contributed 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 victory over the Nets.
DeRozan did not need to score much Tuesday night with Jonas Valanicunas dominating the post in the win. What makes DeRozan special is his ability to turn up the scoring when the team needs him, and be a team player when others are hot, which continued Tuesday night.
