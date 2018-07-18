Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Traded to Spurs
DeRozan has been traded to the Spurs as the centerpiece of a deal that brings Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Raptors will trade DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-rounder to the Spurs, who will send back Leonard, as well as veteran guard Danny Green. DeRozan is coming off of another strong offensive season and will immediately slot in as the co-No. 1 option in San Antonio alongside LaMarcus Aldridge. DeRozan averaged 23.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season.
