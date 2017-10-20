Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Underwhelms in Thursday's blowout win

DeRozan finished with 11 points (2-9 FG, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and five turnovers across 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 win over the Bulls.

While DeRozan certainly wasn't needed for much during Thursday's blowout win, he still underperformed given his workload. That said, this can probably be chalked up as an anomaly of a game considering he averaged 27.3 points on 20.9 shots per game last season.