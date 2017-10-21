Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Will play Saturday
DeRozan (illness) will play Saturday against the 76ers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
The illness DeRozan is dealing with seemingly isn't, or wasn't, serious. It seems safe to assume he'll draw the start at shooting guard, per usual.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Questionable to play with illness•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Underwhelms in Thursday's blowout win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Back in the lineup Tuesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Won't play Thursday for rest•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 22 in Game 4 loss•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....