Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Will play Wednesday vs. Cavaliers

DeRozan (thigh) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

DeRozan sat out Tuesday's game with a thigh injury, though it was apparently just precautionary and he'll rejoin the lineup Wednesday. Look for him to reclaim his spot in the starting five, which should send Malcolm Miller back to a bench role. Barring any in-game setbacks, DeRozan should take on a full workload and will be one of the primary options offensively in what will be a matchup between two of the East's elite teams.