Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Will play Wednesday

DeRozan (thigh) will take the floor during Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

DeRozan didn't practice Tuesday, but that appears to have been a move to get him some rest and recovery considering the news that he'll be playing Wednesday. He's averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 assists,3.7 boards and 1.7 steals across 31.7 minutes per game this season.