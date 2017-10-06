Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Won't play Thursday for rest
DeRozan will not play during Thursday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
The news isn't too surprising, as the Raptors likely want to err on the side of caution with their star shooting guard, even if he isn't dealing with an injury. With his absence, Norman Powell could see the most run at the position.
