Raptors' Deng Adel: Spurns Minnesota, joins Toronto

Adel agreed Thursday with the Raptors on a partially guaranteed contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Adel, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, previously had an agreement in place to join the Timberwolves for training camp, but it appears the Raptors may have tempted him with a better offer. Though it remains unlikely that Adel will open his professional career in the NBA, he would likely have an easier path to a bench role in Toronto than in Minnesota, where head coach Tom Thibodeau notoriously runs tight rotations. Assuming he's waived at the conclusion of training camp, Adel would likely stick with the Raptors organization and report to their G League affiliate, the Raptors 905.