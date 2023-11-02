Schroder registered 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 win over Milwaukee.

The veteran guard is thriving in the starting point guard role for the Raptors, recording his third double-double in five games to begin his Toronto tenure. That's as many double-doubles as Schroder managed in the previous two seasons combined, and his career high is just 10, set with the Hawks in 2016-17. While Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam are also taking on more distribution duties as point-forwards this year, Schroder is finding more than enough opportunities to facilitate the offense, and he seems headed for career-best assist numbers in his age-30 season.