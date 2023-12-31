Schroder closed with 30 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and nine assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 loss to the Pistons.

Schroder moved into the starting unit following the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks, though it remains to be seen if this was a one-time thing or if he'll stay in the first unit on a permanent basis. Either way, the veteran closed the calendar year on a strong note since this 30-point output was a season-high mark for him. Schroder is averaging 13.4 points, 7.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game over his last 10 appearances.