Schroder posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four steals and three rebounds over 29 minutes in Sunday's 126-125 loss to Atlanta.

Schroder got the starting nod with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley inactive, leading all players in Sunday's contest in steals while dishing out a half-dozen assists and finishing as one of seven Raptors with a double-digit point total. Schroder has recorded at least 14 points and six assists in 12 games this season.