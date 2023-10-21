Schroder scored seven points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 134-98 preseason win over the Wizards.

The veteran guard mainly left the scoring to Scottie Barnes (foot) and Pascal Siakam, instead dishing double-digit assists for the first time in four exhibition contests. Schroder is replacing Fred VanVleet as Toronto's starting point guard, but he's unlikely to replace FVV's production in that category over the long haul -- VanVleet averaged at least 6.3 assists a game in each of the last four seasons, topping out at a career-high 7.2 in 2022-23, while Schroder has surpassed 4.6 APG only once in the last five campaigns.