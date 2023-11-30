Schroder accumulated eight points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-105 win over the Suns.

The 12 assists were a season high, and it's the first time Schroder has recorded double-digit dimes since Nov. 2. The 30-year guard is proving he can still handle a starting role in the NBA, and he's averaging a career-best 6.9 assists through 19 games while also contributing 16.2 points and 1.8 threes (his best showing in those categories since 2019-20), 3.1 boards and 0.9 steals a night.