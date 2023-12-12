Schroder registered 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 136-130 loss to the Knicks.

Schroder recorded his sixth double-double of the season, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in almost three weeks. Locked in as the starting point guard in Toronto, Schroder is putting together a serviceable season, currently sitting just outside the top 100 in standard leagues. While he won't set the world on fire most nights, he does more than enough to warrant a roster spot in all formats.