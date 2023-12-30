Schroder is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors traded O.G. Anunoby to the Knicks as part of a package deal for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett on Saturday, both of whom aren't yet available for Toronto. Despite Schroder's inclusion in the starting lineup Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising if he returned to the bench for Monday's game versus Cleveland with some increased competition coming to town.