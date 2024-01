Schroder will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pascal Siakam (back) is joining Jakob Poeltl (ankle) on the sidelines, so the Raptors will roll with a smaller lineup with Thaddeus Young and Scottie Barnes in the frontcourt. As a starter this season, Schroder holds averages of 14.8 points, 6.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.