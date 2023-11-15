Schroder is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to right knee soreness.

Schroder wasn't listed on the Raptors' initial injury report Tuesday but is now in danger of missing his first contest of the season. The veteran point guard has been strong to start his first season in Toronto, averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.3 minutes per game, so his potential absence would leave a big hole in Toronto's rotation, especially given O.G. Anunoby (finger) and Gary Trent (foot) are both doubtful for Wednesday's contest.