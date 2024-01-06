Schroder closed with 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 135-130 loss to the Kings.

Schroder was third on the team in scoring behind Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley in Friday's loss. Schroder has come off the bench in five of his last six games, but is continuing to play meaningful minutes off the pine. He's averaging 14.0 points on 55.3 percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists over 30.8 minutes per game in a reserve role this season.