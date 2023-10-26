Schroder registered 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 win over the Timberwolves.

Schroder led all Raptors players in scoring and assists while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves. Schroder, in his first season with Toronto this year, is coming off a 2022-23 campaign where he averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 66 appearances with the Lakers.