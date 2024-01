Schroder will start Sunday's game against the Hawks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

With RJ Barrett joining Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps) on the sidelines, Schroder will move into the starting lineup. Across 31 starts this season, Schroder has averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.