Schroder won't start Wednesday's game against Washington, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
For the first time this season, Schroder won't be in the Raptors' starting lineup. Gary Trent has taken Schroder's spot in the first five, but he'll be the shooting guard, while Scottie Barnes operates as the primary point guard. Schroder still figures to handle a rotational role off the bench, but his usage and playing time may take a hit with the move.
