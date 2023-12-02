Schroder finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and nine assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Knicks.

Schroder led all Raptors in assists while finishing one dime short of a double-double and ending as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Schroder has tallied at least 10 points and eight assists in seven games this year while handing out at least nine dimes in three straight contests.