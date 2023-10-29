Schroder totaled 15 points (5-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to Philadelphia.

It was the second straight double-double for Schroder, though he once again struggled from the field and has shot just 32 percent from the floor in his last two games. He did have 10 of his points in the fourth quarter, though he didn't shoot the ball particularly well in the frame as the Raptors struggled to get themselves within striking distance of the 76ers. Losers of two straight, Schroder and the Raps will look to bounce back Monday against the Trail Blazers.