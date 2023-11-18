Schroder ended Friday's 108-105 loss to the Celtics with 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes.

Schroder has been a solid bargain for Toronto after signing a two-year, $25.42 million deal over the offseason. Schroder has appeared in all 12 games so far this campaign, compiling impressive averages of 15.5 points, 7.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers.