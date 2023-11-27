Schroder logged 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Schroder continues to excel as Toronto's starting point guard, and Malachi Flynn has yet to put any real pressure on him for more minutes. Over the last six games, only Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes have been ranked higher for the Raptors in nine-category leagues. In that span, Schroder has averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers.