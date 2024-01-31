Schroder notched 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 victory over Chicago.

Schroder finished as one of six Toronto players with double-digit scoring, and he paced the team in assists. The veteran point guard's 10 dimes were his most since Dec. 27, and Schroder posted his first double-double since Dec. 11. He got his second straight start Tuesday due to RJ Barrett (knee) and Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps) being unable to suit up, which was a key factor in Schroder logging his most minutes over 15 contests in January.